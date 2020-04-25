e-paper
25-year-old tests positive for Covid-19 in SBS Nagar

The patient, a truck driver, had returned from Jammu and Kashmir on April 23; this is the fist case to be reported from the district in a month

cities Updated: Apr 25, 2020 16:40 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustan Times/SBS Nagar
The district administration has sealed Boothgarh village. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/Ravi Kumar/HT  )
         

A 25-year-old resident of Boothgarh village, Balachaur, tested positive for novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, said Balachaur sub-divisional magistrate Jasbir Singh.

Health officials said the patient, a truck driver, had returned to his village from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on April 23. The patient reported to the flu-corner of the hospital with influenza-like symptoms and a tell-tale cough. His samples were collected on the same day, which came out to be positive.

As part of the containment drill, the district administration has sealed Boothgarh village while the parents of the patient have been quarantined in their house. Their samples are yet to be collected.

This is the first case to be reported from SBS Nagar in a month. On April 22, the administration had announced that there were no active cases in the district.

Twenty positive cases have been reported from the district so far, of which 18 people have recovered and one person succumbed to the infection.

