25-year-old woman posing as sub-inspector arrested for squatting at police lines

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 00:02 IST

Ghaziabad: The police on Friday arrested a 25-year-old woman who was squatting in the women’s barracks of the Ghaziabad police lines since Wednesday without any verification and authentication of her credentials. The police said the woman was not a part of the police department and was booked for cheating and personating a public servant in an FIR.

According to the police, the women constables in the barracks got suspicious about the woman on Friday morning and informed the police line in-charge. After she could not reveal her service number and other details, officials of the Kavi Nagar police station were informed.

The woman was identified as Prabhjot Kaur, a resident of Manu Nagar locality in Rampur district.

“The woman was questioned in the presence of women police officers, and she said she is from Rampur. She is not a part of the police department. From the little information we could get from her, she said a person had promised her a job and asked her to stay at the police lines. After this, she walked into the lines on Wednesday claiming she is due to be transferred to Vijay Nagar police station in Ghaziabad and her documents will arrive soon,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

The police said a probe is underway.

An officer said she had come to police lines with her maternal uncle, who left for Rampur thereafter and told the police line staff that he will return with her transfer documents besides she should be allowed to stay for the meantime.

Officials said they are trying to verify the motive and trying to ascertain more details about the woman.

The woman, while posing as an under-transfer sub-inspector, told police line officials she was posted at Civil Lines police station in Rampur and arrived at Ghaziabad police lines on Wednesday. She told officials she has been posted at Vijay Nagar police station and would be staying at the barracks till her documents arrive.

The cops said that the woman is unmarried and not ready to reveal more details about who had advised her to come and stay at the police lines and the reasons behind the same.

“On Friday the other women constables got suspicious about her activities as she could not tell them her service number or other details about the department. Since she arrived she had also gone out for some work and came back to the barracks. Thereafter the Kavi Nagar police was informed. The FIR was lodged by police taking suo motu cognisance,” said an officer from Kavi Nagar police station.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 00:02 IST