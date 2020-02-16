e-paper
25-yr-old scales airport wall, walks towards runway, held

25-yr-old scales airport wall, walks towards runway, held

cities Updated: Feb 16, 2020 00:57 IST
Suraj Ojha
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) handed over a 25-year-old Saki Naka resident to the police for allegedly jumping over the wall of the international airport and walking towards the main runway on early Saturday.

At 12.40am, a CISF personnel spotted the accused, Mohammad Afzal, walking towards the main runway. He alerted the CISF, following which the accused was detained and handed over to the police. “The accused was under the influence of drugs,” an officer from airport police station said.

The police had to wait before interrogating the accused, owing to his intoxicated state.

“It took a while for the accused to regain consciousness, following which he revealed his identity to us and said he was not aware when and why he had climbed the wall or why did he entered the airport premises,” the officer said.

The police has filed a case against Afzal under sections 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) and 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

