250 new Covid cases reported in HP

cities

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:07 IST

Himachal Pradesh recorded as many as 250 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the state tally to 16,283. Besides this, the death toll mounted to 224 as five more people succumbed to the virus.

Of the new cases, 54 were reported in Kullu, 49 in Shimla, 39 in Solan, 27 in Sirmaur, 20 in Kangra, 18 in Mandi, 17 in Una, 15 in Bilaspur, four each in Chamba and Kullu and two in Hamirpur.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s principal private secretary RN Batta is among those infected. His contact history is being traced, said officials.

Two fatalities occurred in Kangra, two in Shimla and one in Bilaspur. There are 3,136 active cases in state, while 12,898 patients have recovered so far.

With 3,189 cases, Solan is the worst-hit district, followed by Kangra where 2,465 people have been infected so far. Sirmaur has 1,919 cases, Mandi 1,880, Una 1,776, Shimla 1,485, Hamirpur 979, Bilaspur 920, Chamba 919, Kullu 774, Kinnaur 201 and Lahaul-Spiti 176.