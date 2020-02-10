e-paper
26 buses fined in Mohali for playing songs on gun culture

Mohali RTA head Sukhwinder Kumar said strict action has also been taken against overloaded vehicles

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Regional Transport Authority, Mohali, has challaned 26 buses of private transporters for playing “loud and lewd songs, which promote gun culture” as part of a drive over the past two days.

Mohali RTA head Sukhwinder Kumar said the action has been taken in accordance with directions of the Punjab transport department.

The challans have been issued under Sector 192 (2) of the Motor Vehicles Act. It provides for fining any driver violating the standards prescribed in relation to road safety, control of noise and air pollution.

The first offence carries a fine of ₹1,000. Any subsequent offence costs the violator ₹2,000.

Other offences

Sukhwinder Kumar said that strict action has also been taken against overloaded vehicles.

“Last month, ₹76 lakh were collected in challans from overloaded vehicles and those plying without paying tax,” he said.

The RTA head also said that last month, 96 challans were issued to those vehicles that were plying on roads with temporary numbers, having failed to get registration certificates made in the stipulated time. He appealed to such vehicle owners to get their RCs made at the earliest to avoid being challaned.

