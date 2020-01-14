26-hour silent protest over police manhandling SPPU students

cities

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 20:51 IST

PUNE Students from various departments of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) staged a silent protest outside the main building of the SPPU against the Pune police for allegedly manhandling students during a protest against the ‘Earn and Learn scheme’ on January 12, also inside the SPPU.

At least 25 students, girls and boys, began the protest on Monday, January 13, at 4pm. The students sat there, through the night, non-stop till 6.30 pm on Tuesday, when SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar finally met the protesting students and gave them a letter the SPPU has sent to the Pune police demanding an inquiry into the issue.

“On Sunday, we students, who are working under the SPPU’s Earn and Learn scheme, took out a protest on campus, the same day state higher education minister Uday Samant visited the SPPU for official meetings. The police involved with the minister’s security allegedly manhandled students who were protesting peacefully. Moreover, male policemen pulled at the female students as there were no women policemen. Our demand is that SPPU take up this issue with the Pune police and an enquiry be initiated,” said Snehal Bhosale, one of the protesting students.

Prafulla Pawar, in the SPPU letter to the Pune police commissioner, said “We had received a written letter from students about police allegedly manhandled some of the students during Sunday’s Earn and learn scheme protest. SPPU administration has taken notice of this protest and the sentiments of students are serious. So considering their demand, we request Pune police to do an enquiry about this issues and take necessary action.”