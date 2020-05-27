26 more test positive in Himachal, state tally crosses 270

cities

Updated: May 27, 2020 22:37 IST

Twenty-six more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, resulting in the state tally crossing the 270-mark.

A maximum of 15 cases were reported from Hamirpur, seven from Bilaspur, three from Kangra district and one from Una.

With this, there are 198 active cases in state, said special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal.

Kangra DC Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said that among the three new cases in district one is a 29-year-old man of Talara village in Fatehpur subdivision.

“He and his family travelled from Delhi about four days,” said Prajapati adding that the samples of the family members have been sent for testing.

The other person is a 30-year-old man of Khaniara village near Dharamshala. He had returned from Gurugram three days ago. Both the patients were asymptomatic and have been shifted to covid-care centre at Dadh.

The third case is a 28-year-old man from Palampur subdivision.

Earlier in the day two taxi drivers from Delhi were tested positive in Bilaspur. One, aged 38 years, brought passengers hailing from Kullu and was quarantined at the state border.

Another, 40-year-old, was ferrying 16 passengers from Delhi. The passengers originally came from Bhubaneswar in Odisha, said Bilaspur DC Rajeshwar Goel.

Himachal has witnessed a spurt in Covid-19 cases after May 4 with 233 people testing positive for the virus. As many as 181 cases have been reported over the week.

So far, a total of 273 cases have been reported including five fatalities. Three men and two women are among the dead.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 93 cases followed by Kangra with 65 cases. Thirty-two have been reported in Una, 20 each in Solan and Chamba, 18 in Bilaspur, 11 in Mandi, nine in Shimla, four in Sirmaur, and one in Kullu. As many as 66 people have recovered so far.