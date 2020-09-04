26-year-old man abducted, hacked to death in Delhi hate crime

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 12:51 IST

A 26-year-old man was abducted and hacked to death with a sword in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy on Thursday. Police said they have arrested the two men who murdered Raj alias Dharmender over his alleged relationship with the sister of one of his attackers.

The man’s body, with its throat slit, was found near a water treatment plant on Prahladpur Road near Shahabad Dairy on Thursday afternoon.

Police arrested Armaan (22) and Karan Singh (28) and claimed to have solved the case within five hours of finding the body.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Gaurav Sharma said that on Thursday at 4.56 pm, the police control room received a call regarding a man’s body in Prahladpur area. Responding to the call, a police team visited the spot and found an unidentified man’s body in the green belt area opposite the water treatment plant.

“The throat was slit by a sharp weapon. No documents that could establish his identity were found on the person. We registered a case and took up the investigation,” said DCP Sharma.

Investigators who did not want to be named said that through local enquiry, the dead man was identified as one Raj, a resident of Shahbad Dairy area. The police found the man’s father, Hardev, who confirmed that the body was that of his son, Dharmender, alias Raj.

DCP Sharma said that on the basis of technical surveillance and local intelligence, the investigating team caught Armaan and Karan Singh, both friends and working in a nail polish manufacturing unit in Bawana. The two were interrogated during which they confessed to killing Dharmender.

“The two disclosed that Dharmender was in a relationship with Armaan’s sister. He was reportedly boasting about it among his friends, which Armaan did not like. They had also fought over this issue,” an investigating officer said.

DCP Sharma said that Armaan confided in Karan who agreed to help him in executing the murder. As per their plan, the duo allegedly lured Dharmender to a secluded spot near the water treatment plant on a motorcycle and hacked him to death using a sword. After the murder, they left on the motorcycle, he said.

“We have recovered the sword and the motorcycle used in the crime. The murder case was solved in five hours,” added the DCP.