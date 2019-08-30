26-year-old woman hangs to death in Sector 56 guest house

cities

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:50 IST

Gurugram A 26-year-old woman from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly committed suicide at a guest house in Sector 56 earlier this week. The police booked a man, who had been allegedly courting her, under sections of abetment to suicide on Thursday.

The police said the woman, a resident of Patna and who worked as an executive at a private hospital, was visiting her brother in Noida and had come to the city on August 26 along with a male friend. According to the police, the woman and her friend had checked in to the guest house in Sector 56 around noon on Monday.

Dalip Singh, sub inspector (SI), Sector 56 police station, said that on Tuesday, the woman was found hanging from a fan in the room, when the man had gone out to run some errands.

“He made multiple phone calls to the woman in the evening that went answered. He called up the hotel manager and asked the manager to check upon her. An employee of the hotel peeked in from the balcony area as the room was bolted from the inside and saw the woman hanging from a ceiling fan. They reported the incident to the police immediately,” SI Singh said.

The incident was reported to the police control room around 10pm on Tuesday, following which a team from the Sector 56 police station went to the spot.

The police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot. A preliminary probe has revealed that the woman got acquainted with the man last year in Patna. The two were allegedly in a relationship and the police said that he had told her that he would marry her.

However, Singh said that she later found out that the man was already married and had a child. “The woman’s brother was aware of her relationship with the man and said that she had been under stress due to the alleged dispute,” he said.

The police said a case was registered on Wednesday on the statement of the woman’s brother. Her body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. The suspect is yet to be arrested, the police said.

A case was registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 56 police station on Thursday.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 20:50 IST