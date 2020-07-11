e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 267 missing saroops: SGPC emergency meeting today

267 missing saroops: SGPC emergency meeting today

Sources say Akal Takht acting jathedar is planning to hand over the probe to retired Sikh judges

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 20:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Under fire over the 267 missing ‘saroops’ of the Guru Granth Sahib, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has called an emergency meeting of its executive committee on Sunday.

The decision to hold the meeting was taken on Friday after a delegation of SGPC members, including Kiranjot Kaur and Sewa Singh Sekhwan, met Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and urged him to order an independent probe rather than having it investigated by SGPC members. Sources said the jathedar is now planning to hand over the probe to retired Sikh judges to ensure a fair probe.

SGPC senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Mehta said, “The 267 missing saroops will be the sole agenda of the meeting.”

Some sources also said a resolution could be passed regarding the CBI’s plea against the investigation being conducted by the Special Investigation Team constituted by the Punjab government to probe sacrilege incidents in 2015. However, no functionary of the gurdwara body confirmed it.

top news
LIVE: Lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural from July 14-22 amid coronavirus outbreak
LIVE: Lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural from July 14-22 amid coronavirus outbreak
‘Issues of trust’ will rise in a ‘more difficult’ post-Covid world: S Jaishankar
‘Issues of trust’ will rise in a ‘more difficult’ post-Covid world: S Jaishankar
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In