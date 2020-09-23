e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 27-year-old Ludhiana man ends life, leaves suicide note on video

27-year-old Ludhiana man ends life, leaves suicide note on video

Claims harassment by wife and in-laws, who have been booked for abetment to suicide, say police.

cities Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A 27-year-old man ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance at Gonsla village, Khanna, on Tuesday.

Police said before taking the extreme step, the man recorded a video on his mobile phone, accusing his wife and in-laws of driving him to end his life.

The Samrala police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against his wife and in-laws following the statement of the deceased’s brother.

The complainant stated that his brother married a woman from Ratanhedi village a year ago. Soon after their wedding, his wife and in-laws had started harassing him.

ASI Gurdeep Singh said they will arrest the accused soon.

top news
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
In meeting with CMs, PM Modi eases SDRF cap, gives message to tackle Covid-19
In meeting with CMs, PM Modi eases SDRF cap, gives message to tackle Covid-19
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In