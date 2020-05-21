e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 27-year-old undertrial ends life in Amritsar jail

27-year-old undertrial ends life in Amritsar jail

According to the jail officials, Baljit had been lodged in the jail since January this year. They said he had been booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her for mar­riage) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

cities Updated: May 21, 2020 00:12 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

AMRITSAR A 27-year-old inmate allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a bathroom of a barrack in Amritsar central jail on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Baljit Singh of Teda village in Ajnala subdivision.

According to the jail officials, Baljit had been lodged in the jail since January this year. They said he had been booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her for mar­riage) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The officials said Baljit’s fellow inmates found him hanging in the barrack’s bathroom in the morning. The undertrial used a rope to hang himself from an iron grill in the bathroom.

Jail superintendent Arshdeep Singh Gill said the inmates with the help of the jail staff rescued the victim from the bathroom. “The doctors in the jail provided him oxygen as he was still breathing. He died later on way to the Amritsar civil hospital,” he said.

He added that the body of the deceased was handed over to his family after postmortem.

A jail official, who didn’t wish to be named, said the victim had filed a bail application in a local court, which was rejected recently.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In