272 borewells sealed under Jal Shakti Abhiyan in two days

The water enforcement drive under Jal Shakti Abhiyan continued on Saturday. According to Subhi Kesarwani, programme manager, GuruJal, and the coordinator of the enforcement drive, as many 272 borewells have been sealed in the last two days. Out of these wells, 162 were sealed in the city by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram(MCG) and more than 76 in rural areas.

“We have also found non-functional rainwater harvesting structures in all government offices and the municipal bodies of Sohna, Pataudi, and Farruknagar. We have also traced water leakages at the Mini Secretariat and the Vikas Sadan buildings. These leakages would soon be fixed. Since the enforcement drive was conducted by different teams from different government agencies, the compiled report will be sent to the deputy commissioner on Monday,” said Shubhi.

On Saturday, Ashok Sangwan, divisional commissioner reviewed the work done under Jal Shakti Abhiyan. He directed the officials to make check dams in the foothills of the Aravallis for groundwater recharge. All the SDMs have been asked to keep a daily tab on water extraction activities.

The district administration will also conduct a workshop for school children, residents’ welfare associations (RWAs)and corporates on water conservation. “On August 2, we will be conducting a workshop. We have finalised four non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with whom the administration would be working on designing the workshop for people from different walks of life,” said Shubhi.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 22:31 IST