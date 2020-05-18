28 employees of Zee Media test Covid-19 positive; GB Nagar records highest single-day cases

cities

Updated: May 18, 2020 23:44 IST

Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday recorded 31 Covid-19 cases, highest in a single day, taking the total number of positive cases to 286 in the district. The new cases include 15 employees of the Zee Media and eight workers of Chinese mobile maker OPPO.

According to health officials, a 39-year-old employee of Zee Media office in Sector 16 was found positive for Covid-19 on May 15. The person was a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi. After he was found positive for the infection, 51 other employees of the company were tested at the Max Lab in Delhi, they said.

The officials said that a total of 28 employees of the company were found positive for the infection. Of 28 employees, 15 are residents of Gautam Budh Nagar district while 13 are from Delhi, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

The health officials from Gautam Budh Nagar have informed the administrations of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Faridabad about the employees living in their jurisdiction, according to a daily bulletin released by district magistrate Suhas LY.

The specific area of the Zee premises where positive patients were active has been sealed and the sanitization work has started, the officials said.

Zee Media group confirmed that some of its workers have been found positive for the deadly virus.

“Last Friday, one of our colleagues tested positive for Covid-19. As a responsible organization, we initiated mass testing of all those who could have been in direct or indirect contact with the said individual. So far, 28 of our team mates have tested positive. Fortunately, most of them are asymptomatic and not complaining of any discomfort. We believe this is because of early diagnosis and pro-active intervention,” said the Zee Media group in a press statement.

“Our office, newsroom and studios have been sealed for sanitization. The Zee News team has been shifted to an alternative facility for the time being. Meanwhile, testing of other employees will continue,” the statement added.

The health department also identified nine Covid-19 positive persons who are employed with OPPO Mobile India’s factory in Ecotech 7, Kasna, Greater Noida. Out of nine, eight are residents of GB Nagar while one is from Ghaziabad, the health officials said.

According to the officials, OPPO got its 3,321 factory employees tested at a private lab in Gurugram. Reports of 1,581 persons were received on Sunday evening, out of which nine were found positive for the infection, they said, adding that the remaining reports are awaited.

A media spokesperson from OPPO said that the company is taking stringent measures to keep the employees safe. “OPPO had obtained permission from the state authorities to resume production, following the MHA directive. As an organization that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we had not only undertaken COVID-19 tests for all employees at manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, but also suspended all operations at the plant,” the spokesperson said.

Besides, two construction workers at the site of Vivo industrial area in Greater Noida were also found positive for the infection. The company had got its 18 employees tested at a private lab in Gurugram which confirmed two people to be positive.

“The two workers were active at the construction site of the Vivo Industrial Park. The containment work has already started there,” said the GB Nagar district magistrate, adding that the company has shut its operation at the construction site for time being.

Also, five persons from the Harola area of Sector 5 were found Covid-19 positive on Monday. These persons got themselves checked at a private lab in Delhi, the officials said.

Around 15 persons have been found positive for the coronavirus from Sector 5 till now. The officials suspect that all the identified patients from Sector 5 are part of the Ceasefire trail.

One more positive case was of a 40-year-old woman from Sector 78, who also got herself checked at a Delhi lab. The husband of the woman works in Delhi, the health officials said.

A woman from Sector 47 was found “false” positive in a Covid-19 test which was conducted at the lab in a private hospital in Delhi on May 15. On May 17, the woman was found negative for the infection. She is currently under observation at the Delhi hospital, the officials said.

According to the officials, all Covid-19 patients admitted till May 6 have been discharged from different hospitals. Currently, there are 87 active Covid-19 cases in the district. Around 194 patients have been discharged after completing the treatment successfully.

By Monday night, the health department collected a total of 8,254 samples, including the ones taken at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida, Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute in Sector 30 and different private labs.