28-year-old woman found hanging from kitchen door

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST

Gurugram A 28-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself from the kitchen door of her house in Sector 5 on Wednesday evening. According to the police, the woman was a native of Gurugram and got married in 2012.

The incident was reported around 4.15pm on Wednesday, when the husband had gone out for work and her two daughters and a relative were in the house.

Dev Charan, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 5 police station, said, “The woman used a stole to hang herself from a hook of the kitchen door. The body was found hanging by a tenant of the house and the relative who lives with the family. No suicide note was recovered.”

The police said that the family members of the deceased allegedly said that she had been undergoing treatment for depression over the last six months. “The family has not alleged any foul play. The body was returned to them after a post-mortem examination on Friday,” Charan said.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

