283 challaned on Christmas in Chandigarh but none for drunken driving

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:14 IST

Traffic police issued 283 challans in the city on Christmas, but surprisingly no one was penalised for drunken driving.

Last year, the traffic police issued 23 challans for drunken driving on Christmas night. The number was 93 in 2017.

Deputy superintendent of police Kewal Krishan said: “Nakas were set up across the city late till Wednesday night. Besides, 42 mobile nakas were also there to check traffic violations, particularly drunken driving. It was seen that people were moving around in cabs or with drivers so that they are not challaned.”

Road safety activist Harman Sidhu said this points to a change in how people of Chandigarh go out to party now. “Getting stopped at a naka is something that nobody wants. These days, calling a cab takes a few minutes and people of the city have started embracing this change. The harsher penalties in the amended Motor Vehicles Act has acted as a deterrent and people plan out how they’ll get back home when they go out,” he said.