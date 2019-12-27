e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / 283 challaned on Christmas in Chandigarh but none for drunken driving

283 challaned on Christmas in Chandigarh but none for drunken driving

Last year, the traffic police issued 23 challans for drunken driving on Christmas night

chandigarh Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Traffic police issued 283 challans in the city on Christmas, but surprisingly no one was penalised for drunken driving.

Last year, the traffic police issued 23 challans for drunken driving on Christmas night. The number was 93 in 2017.

Deputy superintendent of police Kewal Krishan said: “Nakas were set up across the city late till Wednesday night. Besides, 42 mobile nakas were also there to check traffic violations, particularly drunken driving. It was seen that people were moving around in cabs or with drivers so that they are not challaned.”

Road safety activist Harman Sidhu said this points to a change in how people of Chandigarh go out to party now. “Getting stopped at a naka is something that nobody wants. These days, calling a cab takes a few minutes and people of the city have started embracing this change. The harsher penalties in the amended Motor Vehicles Act has acted as a deterrent and people plan out how they’ll get back home when they go out,” he said.

top news
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
Hard disk seized from Elgar case accused to be sent to FBI, MHA okays move
Hard disk seized from Elgar case accused to be sent to FBI, MHA okays move
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro with 5G support launched: Check price, specs
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro with 5G support launched: Check price, specs
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News