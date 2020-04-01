e-paper
29 Rajasthan-returned labourers home-quarantined in Amritsar

cities Updated: Apr 01, 2020 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
The health department put 29 labourers in home-quarantine on Tuesday after they reached Amritsar from Rajasthan amid nationwide lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak.

These people were working as daily-wage labourers across Rajasthan since one month.

Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal said, “The 29 persons were working in Rajasthan as labourers. When the lockdown was imposed, they were terminated from their jobs and were deprived of food and accommodation. They wanted to come back, so we contacted the authorities there and helped them come back.”

“They reached Punjab via Fazilka on Tuesday. At around 2.30am, they reached Amritsar and were directly taken to Naraingarh health centre. Their medical screening was conducted and none were symptomatic so they were put on home-quarantine for the next 14 days,” she added.

Dr Johal said that the health department received their complete travel history and has put home-quarantine stamps on their hands.

“We have maintained their records including travel history and address. A team of doctors will keep a close watch on them for the next 14 days. If found to be suffering from any coronavirus symptoms, they will be shifted to the isolation ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) and further tests will be conducted.”

cities