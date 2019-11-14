e-paper
29-year-old molests, kills woman in her Dombivli home, arrested

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:14 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

The Ramnagar police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly molested and killed his 19-year-old neighbour at the latter’s residence in Dombivli. The incident took place when the victim, who lived with her 52-year-old mother, was home alone on Monday.

The 29-year-old accused, who lives in the same building as the victim, showed up at her house and said he was looking for a baby squirrel. He then forcefully entered her house and tried to molest her, said police. When she tried to resist his attempts, he strangled her with his hands and then suffocated with a pillow.

After the woman’s mother found her body and approached the police, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered on Monday. However, the next day, it was revealed that the victim had phoned one of her friends during the incident and told him that the accused had forcefully entered the house. Based on the friend’s account, the woman’s mother filed a complaint of murder. The accused was charged under sections 302 (murder), 452 (house-trespass) and 354 (assault with the intent of outraging modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We arrested the accused from his home on Tuesday. During questioning, he confessed to the crime,” said Vivek Pansare, deputy commissioner of police, Kalyan. “Investigation revealed that he has previously been booked in theft cases.”

“He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till November 16,” said Suresh Aaher, senior police inspector, Ramnagar police station.

