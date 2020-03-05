e-paper
2am Baner bar brawl ends with alleged pipe attack, bouncer in police custody

2am Baner bar brawl ends with alleged pipe attack, bouncer in police custody

Mar 05, 2020
PUNE The Hinjewadi Police have arrested a bouncer for attacking a customer of a bar in Baner with a plastic pipe at 2am on Monday.

Police say the bouncer reacted violently to the victim spilling beer on him.

The victim has been identified as Shubham Balasaheb Kachare ( 21), a resident of Ganraj chowk, while the bouncer has been identified as Pandurang Gautam Khose (23), a resident of Wakad.

The Hinjewadi police said that Kachare is a final year engineering student of an Akurdi college.

He, along with three of his friends, came to the bar located on the Wakad-Hinjewadi road to celebrate his birthday.

Kachare opened a beer bottle when some beer on Pandurang, the bouncer.

As per police, Kachare tendered an apology, but Pandurang informed the hotel manager about the incident and got Kachare and his friends removed from the hotel.

The trio of friends were on their way to meet the hotel manager when Pandurang allegedly assaulted Kachare with the plastic pipe.

Kachare’s friend Akshay Dhonde also allegedly got hit on his right hand. The third friend, Sushant Ingale, called up the police control room after which, a night patrol team arrived and took Pandurang into custody.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which includes physical assault, was lodged against the accused.

