3 arrested for murder of ambulance driver

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:52 IST

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have remanded three men to custody in relation to a fight between ambulance drivers that left one dead and two injured in Chakan on Friday. A local court has remanded them to police custody until March 26.

The accused have been identified as Kishore Namdev Kurhade, 24; Nagesh Vilas Naiknavare, 21; Sandesh alias Sunny Sunil Jadhav, 27, all residents of Khed.

The deceased has been identified as Avdoot Landge. The complaint was lodged by the victim’s brother Dattatray Mohan Landge, 24. The brothers are natives of Akole in Ahmednagar. The Landge brothers live in a place owned by Santosh Lonari who owns Abacha Chaha Hotel and an ambulance service.

The incident took place at the hotel around 5:30pm on Friday. The three men arrived near the hotel with metal rods and hockey sticks and started beating Avdoot. Lonari, along with four others, intervened but they were also injured in the process.

“They are all ambulance drivers. The deceased worked with Kurhade while the complainant works for Lonari. Kurhade and the deceased had a long-standing fight,” said Vikram Gaikwad, assistant inspector of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

Avdoot, who suffered head injuries, was shifted to a nearby hospital. However, he died under treatment, according to the police.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder), 324 (causing voluntary hurt with dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Chakan police station on Friday night.