3 arrested for selling ₹20-lakh leopard skin

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:45 IST

The Ulhasnagar crime branch on Tuesday arrested three men for trying to sell leopard skin, worth ₹20 lakh, in Shahad. The Ulhasnagar police have booked the accused — Santosh Kachru Hangare, 28, from Jalna; and Prakash Watude, 25, and Sampat Watude, 26, both from Parbhani — under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

“We got a tip-off that the three men were arriving near Shahad bridge to sell leopard skin. We laid a trap and caught them when they arrived,” said senior inspector Mahesh Tarade, adding the accused have been sent to police custody.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:45 IST