3 assault 20-year-old with stick, paver block, rob ₹300 in Thane

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 00:30 IST

The police on Thursday arrested three people for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 20-year-old man in Rabodi, Thane. The accused have been identified as Afsar Qureshi, 26; Saddam Shaikh, 24 and Rehan Shaikh, 25.

According to police, the victim, Mustaq Yunis Qureshi, 20, was sleeping in one of the autorickshaws parked in the area. Around 4.30am, the three accused approached Qureshi and started demanding money from him. After Qureshi refused, the trio attacked him with a wooden stick. They also picked up a paver block from the street and threw it at him, injuring his head.

“After injuring the man, the accused robbed ₹300 and an Aadhaar card from the victim’s pocket,” said an officer from the Rabodi police station. Qureshi was taken to a nearby hospital in Thane and is now in a stable condition.

According to a police officer, all three accused are history-sheeters and have similar cases against them at Rabodi police station. “The case has been registered under section 394 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). All three accused has been arrested and will be produced in the court soon,” said the officer.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 00:30 IST