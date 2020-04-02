3 Bangladeshis who attended Delhi Jamaat test positive for Covid-19 in Haryana’s Palwal

cities

Three Bangladeshi nationals on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus in Palwal’s Huchpuri village, taking the count in the state to 33, said Palwal chief medical officer (CMO) Braham Deep Sindhu.

About 12 persons, including 10 Bangladeshis, participated in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat from March 13 to 15. Many of them came to Palwal and stayed in various mosques in villages to familiarise people about their religion, it has been learnt.

“Three Bangladesh residents have been confirmed positive for coronavirus, seven of them confirmed negative by Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. Today, we sent samples of remaining two persons to a private laboratory in Gurugram. The report is still awaited. All the three positive tested men are in their (early) 30s. All of them have been kept at the Civil Hospital’s isolation ward”, said Sindhu.

The CMO said the Bangladeshis had stayed in various mosques of five villages: Chhainsa, Mathepur, Durenchi, Mehlka and Huchpuri in Palwal’s Hathin area.

“The district administration and health teams have been pressed into service in these five villages and interacted with people. A team of five medical officers and overall 50 health staff have been sent to five villages. To avoid community spread, we have asked the health officials and nurses to check each member of these villages. We had kept 56 people from these five villages in isolation wards of the civil hospital, 90 in a private health centres in the district and nearly 300 persons have been home quarantined,” Sindhu added.

Hathin sub-divisional magistrate Vakil Ahmed said all the villages in question and the borders had been sealed.

“We have deployed the police team and health officials in these five villages. The administration has asked people not to panic and stay inside their homes,” Ahmed added.