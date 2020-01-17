3 BJP ministers tasked to make CAA rally a success in Varanasi

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 04:40 IST

Kashi region of the BJP has roped in three UP ministers to ensure the success of Saturday’s rally in support of the CAA in Varanasi. The ministers include Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, Ravindra Jaiswal and Anil Rajbhar.

Union minister Smriti Irani will address the rally at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) ground here on Saturday.

Tiwari, UP Dharmarth Karya and tourism minister, represents Varanasi South assembly seat while minister of state (independent charge) for stamp, court fee and registration Ravindra Jaiswal represents Varanasi North seat. Anil Rajbhar a cabinet minister in UP government, represents Shivpur assembly seat.

All three went door-to-door in their constituencies and urged people to participate in the Saturday’s rally.

“A door-to-door campaign has been launched to tell people about the CAA. UP ministers Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, Ravindra Jaiswal and Dr Anil Rajbhar along with the party workers apprised the people of the facts. They urged them to participate in the rally,” Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navaratan Rathi said.

He said BJP workers from 14 parliamentary seats in Kashi region would attend the rally being organised under the banner of Lok Jagran Manch.

Rathi said that Kashi region BJP chief Mahesh Chandra Srivastava held a meeting with the party workers and drew a proper strategy for the success of the rally. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will also participate in the rally.