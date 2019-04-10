3 booked on charges of extortion in Gurugram’s Basai

An athletics coach filed a police complaint, alleging that at least three men came to his property in the Basai industrial area on Monday afternoon and, using an earthmover, demolished a wall and the gate of the property with the alleged intention of occupying it.

In the police complaint, Vijay Pal said that the accused men had been threatening him for the past six months, asking him to either pay money or vacate the property. “I had purchased the land in 1987 and have all the documents. The accused men are part of a local gang and have been trying to extort money from me. I have shared the CCTV footage of the incident with the police,” he said. The police said the accused were on the run.

According to the police, one of the accused men, Shashikant alias Sunny, was arrested for a murder case and was out on bail. The incident took place around 12.30 pm, when the accused and at least two of his accomplices came with an earthmover and demolished a part of a wall and the gate of a property belonging to Vijay Pal, who works at the Nehru stadium as an athletics and sports coach.

Bijender Singh, sub-inspector, Sector 9A police station, said, “In the CCTV footage, three men had been identified. The accused, Sunny, was earlier arrested in a murder case. Sunny’s grandfather had sold the land and now he has been trying to extort money. We had conducted raids at his house but he is at large,” said SI Singh. A case was registered under sections 384, 427, 448, 511 and 506 of the IPC at Sector 9 A police station on Monday night, said the police.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 02:12 IST