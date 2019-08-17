3 days after two Class 11 girls went missing, body of one found in Bhakra canal

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:55 IST

Three days after two teenaged girls went missing from Samana’s Mavi Kalan village, the body of Amanpreet Kaur, 17, was fished out from Bhakra canal at Tohana in Haryana on Saturday. Her friend Nishjot Kaur, 16, is still missing. Both were Class 11 students at a government school.

Investigating officer Sandeep Singh said the families of the girls registered a missing complaint on August 15, saying they went for a morning walk and didn’t return.

“During investigation, the police scanned CCTV camera footage of different locations. In one of the videos, the girls were seen going towards Bhakra canal, following which divers were called in,” Singh said, adding the police also recovered their ‘dupattas’ from near the canal.

“The divers found Amanpreet’s body from Kundni head of the canal in Tohana, while the search is on for the other girl,” he said.

The police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) after recording the statements of the victim’s family members.

“The medical board of doctors conducted the post-mortem on. Investigations are on to ascertain whether it was a suicide and, if yes, what prompted her to take the extreme step,” the IO said.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 18:55 IST