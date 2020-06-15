3 deaths, 179 fresh infections reported in J&K

cities

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:08 IST

Three persons died and 179 tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 5,220, with 62 fatalities.

Among the deaths in Kashmir, one is that of a 70-year-old from Chadoora in Budgam district. Officials said he had sepsis and bilateral pneumonia.

Besides him, an 18-year-old youth from Monbal, Handwara also died at SMHS hospital and tested positive for Covid-19 posthumously. His family members said he succumbed to severe head injuries suffered by him during an assault by his neighbours. The police have registered a case in this regard and made some arrests.

As per the official release of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), of the 1,835 samples tested on Monday, 126 turned out to be positive. Among these, 79 were from various battalions of the CRPF.

With 366 active cases, Srinagar has the worst-hit by the disease. It is followed by Baramulla with 281 active cases and Shopian with 229.