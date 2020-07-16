3 held for alleged murder of money lender in Kondhwa

cities

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:42 IST

PUNE Three men have been arrested by the Pune police on Thursday for the alleged murder of a money lender in Kondhwa.

The plan to murder the man was allegedly hatched by Latif Abu Sheikh (43) a local businessman from Kondhwa Khurd, according to senior police inspector (crime) Mahadev Kumbhar of Kondhwa police station, who is investigating the case.

The other two involved in the murder have been identified as Shubham Pramod Kasvekar (24) and Shubham Santosh Ubalu (22), both resident of Nagpur chawl, Jail road, Yerawada, according to police.

The deceased man was identified as Ghanshyam alias Pappu Baban Padwal (51), a resident of Brahma County Society in Kondhwa.

He was found dead in his house on July 11 by his niece, who is also the complainant in the case.

“Padwal was scared of ghosts and demons. Latif, who had easy access to him, took these two [Kasvekar an Ubalu] under the pretext of bringing in a maulana to help with the demons,” said PI Kumbhar.

CCTV cameras of the building have been dysfunctional for the past few weeks and the video recorder of the CCTVs in Padwal’s house were taken by the assailants.

For multiple loans amounting to Rs 50 lakh, Shaikh had paid Rs 2 crore to the deceased and still owed Rs 70 lakh in interest, according to the police.

Latif, who runs a fabrication business and deals in scrap, hired the two others to murder Padwal.

According to police, Padwal himself had an extensive criminal history prior to 2010.

Eight people of the Andekar gang were convicted for an attempt to murder Padwal before 2010.

There were over 50 marks of attack by a sickle-like sharp weapon Padwal’s body, according to the police. The murder took place on July 9 and came to light only on July 11.