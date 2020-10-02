3 highway dacoits held for firing at hotelier in Palghar near Mumbai, robbing ₹1.1 lakh

cities

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:33 IST

Three dacoits — Subodh Kumar, 21, Sachin Kumar, 22, and Mukul Chowdhary, 19 — all hailing from Uttar Pradesh (UP) were arrested by Kasa police in Palghar within four hours on Thursday morning after they allegedly firing three rounds at a hotelier and snatched ₹1.10 lakh from the counter. However, the dacoits were surrounded by hotel staff and truck drivers present at the spot who snatched away the keys from their getaway car. The accused escaped on foot but the Kasa police arrested the trio from nearby.

“The trio had come to Hotel Akash located near Dhundalwadi-Amboli on Thursday around 1.30am. After eating dinner, one of the accused kept the car engine running while the other two pointed a revolver at the owner Hitesh Yadav and snatched ₹1.10 lakh from the counter. They reached the car but Yadav gave up the chase and shouted for help. The hotel staff and truck drivers who had halted there for the night surrounded the trio and prevented their escape,” said assistant inspector Siddhawa Jaybhaye of Kasa police station. The dacoits then ran away with the money.

“We registered a case of dacoity against the trio and found that the CCTV cameras at the hotel were switched off. Using the registration number of the car and found that the trio had rented the vehicle from a Palghar rental agency. We organised a nakabandi and arrested the trio from Palghar four hours after the heist. We also seized the stolen money and we will produce them before the Dahanu court on Friday,” said Jayabhaye.

Dattatray Shinde, superintendent of police (SP), Palghar, announced rewards and appreciation letters to the 130-odd police officers involved in nabbing the trio. “We’ll also probe how Yadav was serving food during the lockdown as only parcel service is permitted. We’ll issue a notice to him if he was found violating the rules,” said Shinde.