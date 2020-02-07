3 injured as two groups clash at Abohar hospital

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 22:39 IST

Three persons were injured when two groups pelted each other with stones at the Abohar civil hospital in Fazilka district on Friday after a minor dispute between two neighbours.

As per information, Satish Kumar of Abohar’s Sant Nagar locality had a fight with his neighbour Vikas Kumar over throwing garbage. The two were admitted to the local civil hospital after they received injuries.

Later, the supporters of the two reached there and started pelting stones at each other.

The windowpanes of different wards, including emergency, were also damaged.

On a complaint by the hospital staff, a case was being registered in this regard, police said.

Probe into the incident was going on, an official said.