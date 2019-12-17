e-paper
3 killed as train runs over people walking on tracks

New Delhi:

A 36-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were killed when a train hit a family of six belonging to Bihar while they walking on the railway tracks near the Tilak Bridge Railway Station on Tuesday evening, police said.

Two other members of the family escaped with relatively minor injuries while a man escaped unhurt, said Harendra Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Railways).

The DCP identified the dead as Alka and her daughters, Lovely, 13, and Priya, 8.

Alka’s brother-on-law Arun, who works as a labourer in Bahadurgarh, was unhurt while Arun’s wife Shanti Devi suffered a fractured leg and his daughter, Neetu received a head injury.

The two girls and Alka belong to Bhagalpur in Bihar and had gotten off at Tilak Bridge railway station around 6 pm after arriving by a weekly train. “They were walking towards Shivaji Bridge railway station to catch a train to Bahadurgarh when a train ran over them,” said the DCP.

The injured were taken to a hospital where the Alka and her daughters were brought dead. The police are investigating the deaths.

