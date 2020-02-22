e-paper
3 killed in Kurukshetra mishap

3 killed in Kurukshetra mishap

The incident took place when the victims were returning to their village from Murtazapur village around 10 pm on Friday.

Feb 22, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, KARNAL
Three people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Pehowa-Kurukshetra road on late Friday night, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Rohit Kumar (22), Vijay Kumar (18) and Suraj Kumar (16), all residents of Sandholi village of Pehowa sub-division of Kurukshetra district.

The incident took place when the victims were returning to their village from Murtazapur village around 10 pm on Friday.

They were rushed to a hospital and doctors declared them brought dead. The police said the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members after postmortem.

Investigation officer Prem Singh said an FIR has been registered under Section 304 A of the IPC against the driver of the unknown vehicle and efforts were on to identify and arrest him.

1 killed, 3 hurt in Karnal accident

A 60-year-old man was killed and three women of his family sustained injuries in a road accident on Indri-Karnal road on Saturday.

The accident took place when a rear wheel of the car they were travelling in fell off and the vehicle hit a pillar of a welcome gate constructed at the main entrance of Karnal town.

The deceased was identified as Yashpal, a resident of Gohana town of Sonepat district. The injured were his wife Renu, sister-in-law Rita and mother-in-law Krishna Devi.

