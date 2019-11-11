3 land in Samrala police net with 260 gm heroin

cities

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:38 IST

Police arrested three men with 260gm heroin near Bardhala village in Samrala on Sunday late. According to the police, the recovered heroin costs ₹1.6 crore in the international market.

Khanna superintendent of police (SP) Jagwinder Singh said the accused — Gurjit Singh of Vadala, Arjinder Singh alias Preet Arora, and Gurpreet Singh alias Gora of Zeera (Ferozepur) — were coming from Khanna in a Skoda car.

“On seeing the police party at the checkpost, the accused tried to drive away but the car stopped due to a technical snag, following which they were arrested and the contraband was recovered from them. The car was also seized,” the SP said.

The accused told the police that they smuggled heroin from Delhi and sold it among addicts in Punjab.

The SP said the accused are already facing trial in two criminal cases.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at the Samrala police station. The trio was produced before the court and remanded in two-day police custody.