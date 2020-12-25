3 more Covid deaths in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

cities

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 02:20 IST

The tricity recorded three Covid deaths—one each from Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula —in 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday.

Chandigarh reported 43 fresh cases, taking the UT’s tally to 19,309 while the toll stood at 314.The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old female from Sector 49. As many as 76 more patients recovered from the disease here. The tally of cured patients in the city is 18, 634 while 361 cases are still active.

The deceased in Panchkula is a 70-year old woman from Sector 20, who was also suffering from diabetes, coronary artery disease. The city saw 34 fresh infections. There are 9, 826 Covid-19 cases in Panchkula, out of which 240 are active and 9, 446 have been cured.

Mohali had 75 new cases even as many 149 persons recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, as per a medical bulletin. Of the new cases, one was from Banur, two each from Gharuan and Boothgarh, nine from Dera Bassi, five each from Dhakoli and Kharar, while 51 cases were reported from Mohali urban.

The district’s total case count now stands at 17,801, of which 1, 549 are active cases. In all, 15, 917 persons been cured while 335 people lost their battle to the virus in the district so far.

Admn declares 5 more micro-containment zones

The UT administration declared five more micro-containment zones on Thursday.The areas include parts of Sector 23 (house number 2,314 to 2,316), 29 (house number 1,083 and 1,084), 34 (house number 1,174 to 1,177) , 44 (house numbers 406 to 411 and 2044 to 2048) , and Ram Darbar, Phase I (house number 269, 290 to 293).Officials said regular screening and monitoring will be done and frequent sanitisation of the areas will be carried out. Residents were advised to follow social distancing norms, wear masks and take care of hand hygiene. Nine micro-containment zones were declared on December 17.