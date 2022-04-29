3 more held for role in violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
- The two others were arrested in Jahangirpuri. So far, 28 people have been arrested in the case, while three minors have been detained.
The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three more persons in connection with violence in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on April 16, including a “most-wanted” suspect from West Bengal, police said.
A senior officer from the special cell identified the suspect arrested from West Bengal as one Mohammad Farid alias Neetu. “He was one of the main conspirators of the violence in Jahangirpuri and had opened fire at the religious procession. Farid fled to West Bengal the same night. The police chased him for the last two weeks and raided a number of his possible hideouts in western UP and West Bengal. We apprehended him from his aunt’s house in East Midnapur,” he said.
“In the last 12 years, he had been named as prime accused in six other cases related to robbery, snatching, burglary as well as cases under The Arms Act. He is also a history sheeter in the Jahangirpuri area,” he said.
Ample notice given to artistes: Centre on eviction controversy
Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) officials on Thursday said that due process was followed and adequate time was given to artistes to vacate government accommodations in the Asian Games Village Complex in south Delhi even as the artistes alleged that officials were rude and threw their stuff out. Noted daughter of Mayadhar Raut, dancer Madhumita Raut, said her father, a Padma Shri awardee of 2010, is still in a state of shock.
AAP, BJP spar over spate of landfill fires in city
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the Delhi government had imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh on the north corporation for negligence, which led to the fire at the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday evening. North Delhi Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman Jogi Ram Jain said that he was not aware of the government order.
Name villages after Milkha, Lata, Rafi: Delhi BJP to govt
In Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Gupta's letter, Gupta also suggested a few names of eminent personalities, such as singers Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammad Rafi, shehnai maestro Bismillah khan, sportspersons Milkha Singh and Delhi police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra, Yashpal Sharma, who lost his life in the Batla House incident, and Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who died during the Delhi riots in 2020.
BSF orders special airlift for jawan posted along LoC to help him get home in time for his wedding
The BSF flew a special helicopter sortie on Thursday to airlift a jawan deployed at a remote post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir so that 30-year-old Constable Narayana Behera's could get home, about 2,500km away in Odisha, in time for his wedding. The matter was brought to the knowledge of BSF Inspector General (Kashmir frontier) Raja Babu Singh.
Bhalswa landfill smoulders for 3rd straight day as residents stave off smoke
The fire at Bhalswa landfill continued for the third consecutive day on Thursday with the firefighters saying several pockets on the 36-acre landfill were sporadically catching fire as they continued the operation to douse them. A huge portion of the landfill caught fire on Tuesday evening, the fourth such blaze in Delhi's landfill sites over the last month. The other three fires were reported from east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site.
