3 more held for role in violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three more persons in connection with violence in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on April 16, including a “most-wanted” suspect from West Bengal, police said.

The two others were arrested in Jahangirpuri. So far, 28 people have been arrested in the case, while three minors have been detained.

A senior officer from the special cell identified the suspect arrested from West Bengal as one Mohammad Farid alias Neetu. “He was one of the main conspirators of the violence in Jahangirpuri and had opened fire at the religious procession. Farid fled to West Bengal the same night. The police chased him for the last two weeks and raided a number of his possible hideouts in western UP and West Bengal. We apprehended him from his aunt’s house in East Midnapur,” he said.

“In the last 12 years, he had been named as prime accused in six other cases related to robbery, snatching, burglary as well as cases under The Arms Act. He is also a history sheeter in the Jahangirpuri area,” he said.

