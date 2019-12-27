3 Nadaun youths among 4 killed in Hoshiarpur mishap

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:04 IST

Four persons, including three residents of Nadaun town in Himachal Pradesh, were killed in a head-on collision between a tempo and a tipper truck at Dhakowal village in Hoshiarpur district in the wee hours of Friday.

Police said three occupants of the Tata 407 tempo that was carrying milk and one of the tipper loaded with stones were among those killed. All of them died on the spot. The victims were identified as tipper driver Paramjit Singh, 45, a resident of Doraha town in Ludhiana district, Ajay Kumar 22, Pankaj Kumar, 19 and Sunil Kumar, 19, all from Nadaun.

Their bodies were extricated from the vehicles by cutting them with iron cutter.

Paramjit, who was married, was working as a driver for the past two decades while three used to transport y milk from Ahmedgarh town in Sangrur district to Nadaun.

The bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem at the Hoshiarpur civil hospital. Mehtiana police station in-charge Pardeep Kumar said they have started legal proceedings in the case.