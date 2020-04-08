3 of Punjab Covid-19 super-spreader’s extended family recover, discharged from Jalandhar hospital

cities

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 18:47 IST

JALANDHAR: Three relatives of Baldev Singh, 70, Punjab’s first coronavirus casualty, were cured of Covid-19 in Jalandhar on Wednesday and were discharged from the local civil hospital.

With this, 11 close contacts of preacher Baldev Singh have recovered out of the total 27 people who contracted the coronavirus disease from him.

The three people discharged on Wednesday are Harjinder Singh, his wife Baljinder Kaur and son Hardeep Singh. The family belongs to Virk village in Phillaur sub division of the district. Harjinder Singh is the brother-in-law of Baldev Singh, who had died on March 18.

All three patients were admitted to the civil hospital in Phillaur on March 20 after they were found asymptomatic and subsequently were shifted to the civil hospital in Jalandhar on March 24 after they tested positive. A specialised team of doctors, led by senior medical officer Dr Kashmiri Lal, treated these patients in the civil hospital for 14 days.

Their samples were sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Amritsar, on April 6 and they tested negative. Another sample was sent on April 7 for the confirmatory test in which again they tested negative after which they were finally discharged.

The patients thanked the medical and para-medical staff who took care of them.

Jalandhar civil surgeon Dr Gurinder Kaur also appreciated the role of the team of doctors, nurses and paramedics in the fight against the pandemic.

In Punjab’s Doaba region, 34 Covid-19 cases, including two deaths, have been reported so far. They comprise 19 cases in SBS Nagar, seven each in Hoshiarpur and in Jalandhar and one in Kapurthala. Of the 34, 12 people, including 11 contacts of Baldev Singh, have recovered so far.

SON OF JALANDHAR COVID-19

PATIENT TESTS POSITIVE, TOO

A 50-year-old Jalandhar man tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

With this, a total of seven positive cases have been reported in the district.

He is the son of the 72-year-old woman from Nijatam Nagar, Jalandhar, who had earlier tested positive and is undergoing treatment at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana.

Punjab special chief secretary Karanbir Singh Sidhu tweeted, “Italian relatives visited them (at Nijatam Nagar) about 25 days ago.”