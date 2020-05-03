3 scribes among 10 tested positive for Covid-19 in Panipat

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 01:59 IST

Ten persons, including four mediapersons, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Panipat on Saturday, taking total number of infected persons in the district to 24.

Among the infected persons, three work with a vernacular daily while one works with a YouTube channel. Panipat chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma told Hindustan Times that random testing of all the mediapersons was done in the district as per the orders of the state government and about 40 media persons were examined.

He said that reports of 40 people, including 25 of mediapersons were received and 10 people, including four media persons, were found positive for the virus. Two infected mediapersons belong to Gharaunda of Karnal district while the remaining are from Panipat district.

The reports were received late in the evening on Saturday and they were immediately taken to the isolation ward of BPS Government Medical College and Hospital Khanpur Kalan. The CMO said that their contact tracing is underway and the samples of people in their direct contact will also be sent for the testing.

The development has increased the worries for the authorities as the number of the infected persons in the district has touched 24..