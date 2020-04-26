e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 3-year-old Covid-19 patient in Palghar returns home

3-year-old Covid-19 patient in Palghar returns home

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 19:19 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A three-year-old girl, who tested positive on April 14, was discharged on Sunday afternoon. She received a warm send-off by the Cottage Hospital staff and was welcomed by the residents of Ganjad, Dahanu.

Dr Abhijit Khandare, taluka medical officer of Palghar, said, “The girl’s parents are brick kiln workers and had come to Katale village after the lockdown. The girl tested positive and was admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital.”

Over 200 people including 13 government doctors and nurses with whom she had come in contact with, were quarantined and their swab samples were sent for testing. All of them had tested negative. Four villages - Katale, Nihe Maswan, Lohre and Vandivli had been sealed, he said.

The Palghar police are yet to trace the contact person from whom the girl contracted the disease. “The brick kiln owner was booked for disobedience, spreading infection under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and Disaster Management Act, 2005, as he continued to operate the despite the lockdown order,” said Dr Khandare.

top news
PM Modi to interact with CMs tomorrow to discuss way out of lockdown, Covid fight
PM Modi to interact with CMs tomorrow to discuss way out of lockdown, Covid fight
From Pak’s terror factories, 450 reach launch pads to enter Kashmir
From Pak’s terror factories, 450 reach launch pads to enter Kashmir
Centre dismisses tax- super-rich proposal by IRS officials, calls it irresponsible
Centre dismisses tax- super-rich proposal by IRS officials, calls it irresponsible
Covid-19 LIVE: Spain’s daily death toll drops to 288, lowest since March 20
Covid-19 LIVE: Spain’s daily death toll drops to 288, lowest since March 20
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
WhatsApp gets new stickers and increased calling limit, Rooms coming soon
WhatsApp gets new stickers and increased calling limit, Rooms coming soon
‘You can’t keep him out,’ Saqlain Mushtaq names India’s best spinner
‘You can’t keep him out,’ Saqlain Mushtaq names India’s best spinner
Watch: Swiss nationals stranded in India amid lockdown evacuated
Watch: Swiss nationals stranded in India amid lockdown evacuated
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities