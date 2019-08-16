3-year-old girl dies after slipping off stairs in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:16 IST

A three-year-old girl died after slipping off the stairs of her house in Dhandhari of Focal Point on Thursday during rain.

The deceased has been identified as Anjali, 3. Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, Focal Point station house officer, stated that her parents were away to Uttar Pradesh and she was living with her grandparents.

On Thursday, she went to the terrace to play in the rain. While coming down, she slipped off the stairs and died.

The SHO added that the girl had died of a head injury. Police are waiting for her parents to reach the city to give consent for post-mortem.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 22:16 IST