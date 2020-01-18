3-yr-old killed, another injured in hit-and-run case in Chakan

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 21:33 IST

PUNE A three-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run case along the Chakan-Talegaon road on Thursday. The victim’s five-year-old sibling was also injured in the accident.

According to the police, the rider of a motorbike which is reported to be Royal Enfield Bullet has not been identified yet.

The deceased has been identified as Fulbai Vinod Punwar, 3, while the injured has been identified as Khushi Vinod Punwar, 5. The incident took place at 10pm when the victims were crossing the road along with their father.

“The three of them were approaching a shop called Prabhuram Chaudhari Purabji Traders which is near the incident spot. I have checked the CCTV footage of the incident from the shop’s camera, but cannot see the vehicle’s number plate or the face of the man riding the bike because of night time,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) SR Waghule of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the father of the children, Vinod Ramkaran Punwar, 27, who is homeless and resides with his family near Arogyam Hospital in Ranubai mala area of Khed. A tattoo artist by profession, Punwar is a native of Bassi area of Jaipur, Rajasthan, according to the police.

According to his complaint, the motorcycle rider was driving from Talegaon chowk towards the hospital when the complainant was crossing the road with his two daughters.

The biker did not stop after hitting the three pedestrians. The family was homeless and crossing the street to make a bed on the steps that lead to a shop which had shut for the day when the accident took place, according to the police.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338, 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 134(b) and 177 of Motor vehicle Act has been registered at Chakan police station.

In another incident in Chakan, a 55-year-old postman was killed in a hit-and-run case.

The deceased has identified as Kisan Vishnu Shinde, a resident of Amboli, Khed. The incident happened at 7:15 am on Friday.