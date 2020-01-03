3 yrs on, e-library awaits Rs 5 cr sanctioned by state

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:16 IST

Three years on, Punjab’s only central library is still awaiting the Rs 5 crore sanctioned by the state government for setting up e-library of national standards.

In its maiden budget in 2017, the Congress government had sanctioned funds for the e-library and infrastructure of the 64-year-old library, which was named after former Punjab chief minister and Sahitya Akademi Award winner Giani Gurmukh Singh Musafir in 1955.

The library, which is reeling under acute financial crisis over decades, gets a meagre monthly grant of Rs 18,000 from the state.

“Following the announcement of funds in the state’s annual budget, a committee was formed to prepare a detailed proposal regarding plans of overhauling of library infrastructure and plans for setting up e-library. The proposal was submitted to the government for final approval in August 2018,” said an official of the higher education department.

The proposal envisages modernisation and digitisation of the library, and aimed at digitising rare manuscripts and documents, as well as setting up of well-equipped computer lab and literary automation.

“However, the proposal is stuck for reasons better known to them,” he said.

Former chief librarian of the library Kulbir Kaur refused to comment on any update on the proposal, as she retired from the services on December 31 last year.

Meanwhile, Indu Malhotra, director public instruction (colleges), said Rs 1 crore was sanctioned for the library last year, but the state treasury stalled payment due to model code of conduct during general elections.

“Later, the library management failed to withdraw the amount,” Malhotra said. She added that they have again received two proposals of Rs 56 lakh and Rs 34 lakh related to development of library. We have sent the financial proposal for revalidation to finance department, she said.

Currently, the library boasts 15,000 books of archival value, 3,000 rare manuscripts, notifications of Punjab gazette since 1964, and 100 volumes of collected works of Mahatma Gandhi.