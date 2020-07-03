e-paper
30 booked for obstructing Covid-19 medical team near Mumbai

30 booked for obstructing Covid-19 medical team near Mumbai

cities Updated: Jul 03, 2020 01:58 IST
A mob of around 30 people were booked by the Uttan coastal police for allegedly obstructing a medical team of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) who had visited the Navi Khadi village to shift three members of a Covid positive family to a Covid Care hospital on Tuesday.

“The mob tried to prevent the team from taking the three patients and alleged that the lab which tested them had provided fake reports,” assistant police inspector Satish Nikam of Uttan police station said.

The accused were not wearing face masks and did not practice social distancing norms either, said Nikam. Cases against the locals were filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act and the Maharashtra Covid-19 Rules. No arrests have been made yet. In Uttan, around 30 people had been tested positive for Covid-19.

