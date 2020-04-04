e-paper
30-year-old Andheri resident loses ₹1.40 lakh to cyber fraudsters

cities Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:03 IST
Suraj Ojha
A 30-year-old Andheri resident lost ₹1.40 lakh to cyber fraudsters after he ordered groceries online o Thursday. The complainant, Jitesh Muni, looked for the nearest grocery shop online and called on the number displayed. The fraudster told him that it would take the goods would be delivered in 48 hours owing to the high demand and because the store had to get the goods from their godown. He further told Muni that they accept only online payment.

The fraudster asked Muni to share his ATM card details to carry out the transaction. After Muni gave his card details, the fraudster cheated him of ₹1.40 lakh, following which he approached the Amboli police station.

“We have registered a case against an unknown accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act,” said a police inspector from Amboli police station.

