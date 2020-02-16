30-year-old in Thane booked for triple talaq

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 00:26 IST

A 30-year-old man from Thane was booked by Shanti Nagar police on Friday for allegedly giving triple talaq to his 23-year-old wife, demanding dowry, trying to set her ablaze thrice and forcefully feeding her kerosene over the course of the past 12 months.

The police, who have booked the man under sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, and relevant sections of the IPC, will transfer the case to Manpada Chitalsar police station as the incidents took place under their jurisdiction.

According to the police, when the woman and the accused got married on February 14, 2019, the former’s family had given the latter ₹30,000 as per her in-laws’ demand. In her complaint the victim alleged that within a month of their marriage, the accused started demanding a bike from her family. Senior inspector M D’Souza said, “When the woman’s family could not give them a bike, the accused poured kerosene on her and threatened to set her on fire. She was saved after her parents managed to give him a bike in the next few days.”

Later, the accused allegedly asked for money to buy a home. When the woman’s family, who come from a poor financial background, said they didn’t have any money, the accused and his family members forcefully fed her kerosene, said the police. According to the woman’s complaint, the accused and his family members did not even take her to a hospital. As she was ill, she went to stay with her parents during Eid. However, the accused called and asked her to come home in two days. When she refused, he allegedly announced “talaq, talaq, talaq” to divorce her, but took back his words on the insistence of the woman’s mother, the complaint stated.

“Recently, she was again forcefully fed kerosene, which is when she went back to her parents in Bhiwandi. The accused called her again last week and gave her triple talaq. He asked her not to come back,” said D’Souza, adding all the incidents took place under the Manpada Chitalsar police’s jurisdiction.

The woman then approached the police.“After seeing her condition and checking the evidence, we decided to file a complaint here in Shanti Nagar so that her in-laws can’t trouble her as they had earlier locked her up when she was going to file a complaint,” the officer said.