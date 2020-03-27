e-paper
Home / Cities / 30-yr-old Nepal national beaten up in Pune dies

30-yr-old Nepal national beaten up in Pune dies

cities Updated: Mar 27, 2020 00:25 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A 30-year-old Nepal national, who was assaulted by some men, succumbed to his injuries in Mumbai on Saturday. The police investigation found he was thrashed by unknown men in Pune. The police have transferred the case to the Pune police. Dukhi Thapa, 30, arrived in Navi Mumbai on March 18. He was injured after he was thrashed by unknown men in Pune. Thapa’s relatives in Mumbra admitted him to a hospital in Kalwa on March 20.

The hospital transferred him to KEM Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. Thapa worked as a security guard.

According to the police, at least three persons thrashed him with bamboo sticks. The reason for the assault is not known to the police yet.

“During our investigation, we found a local man had influenced the victim’s family and made them lie about the place of crime to get the case registered. Since the man was assaulted in Pune. We have registered a case of murder and transferred it to the Pune police,” said Kashinath Chavan, senior inspector at Taloja police station.

