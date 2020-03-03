31-year-old woman raped in Farrukhnagar

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 19:31 IST

Gurugram: A 31-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in Farrukhnagar on Monday afternoon. The suspect was nabbed by the villagers and beaten up, the police said, adding that he is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2pm when the woman had gone to fix a water pipe in the mustard fields in her village. The police said the suspect, who lives in the neighbourhood, had been hiding in the fields.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that as the victim was walking towards the fields, the suspect grabbed her and took her to an isolated area near the fields . “The woman said that he forced her down and raped her. She alleged that he threatened to kill her if she revealed about the incident to anyone,” said the police official.

The police said as he was attempting to escape, the woman started shouting and her yelling was heard by villagers at the farm. The villagers allegedly got hold of the suspect and started assaulting him. In the meantime, the woman’s relatives gathered and took the suspect to their house and informed the police.

Savit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Farrukhnagar police station, said the suspect sustained injuries to his face and body, and a police team took him to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

“The suspect is undergoing treatment. He will be taken into custody after an assessment by doctors recommending that he should be discharged,” said the SHO.

The police said that the woman’s statement was recorded before a duty magistrate under section 164 of code of criminal procedure and her medical examination was conducted, which confirmed rape, on Tuesday.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station on Tuesday, said the police.