e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 32-year-old Kaithal farmer dies of heart attack at Tikri border protest site

32-year-old Kaithal farmer dies of heart attack at Tikri border protest site

The deceased was participating in the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three agriculture laws since a few days.

cities Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
         

A 32-year-old farmer from Serda village of Haryana’s Kaithal district died at the protest site near Tikri border on Saturday.

The deceased Amarpal Singh was participating in the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three agriculture laws since a few days.

His family members said he suffered a heart attack on Friday night and was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Amarpal owns five acres of agricultural land and was the only son of his parents. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) Kaithal district president Hoshiar Singh Gill said Amarpal died due to heart attack at Tikri border and the body reached his native village on Saturday. A lot of farmers participated in his funeral, he added.

top news
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
Why US’ new Covid testing requirement for UK travellers may not be enough
Why US’ new Covid testing requirement for UK travellers may not be enough
Education minister to announce CBSE board exam dates on Dec 31
Education minister to announce CBSE board exam dates on Dec 31
Chinese ships illegally enter Japan’s territorial waters
Chinese ships illegally enter Japan’s territorial waters
PM Modi dons Kashmiri pheran gifted by JK farm labourer during online event
PM Modi dons Kashmiri pheran gifted by JK farm labourer during online event
Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal
Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In