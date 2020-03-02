e-paper
Home / Cities / 32-yr-old woman found dead in Amritsar guest house, one booked

32-yr-old woman found dead in Amritsar guest house, one booked

Victim was suffering from some disease and may have died due to negligence

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:19 IST
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
A 32-year-old woman was found dead in a guest house on Mahana Singh Road here in the city, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Neelu, resident of Sultanwind, here.

The police have booked Manjit Singh Billa, a city-based resident, under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at B-Division police station.

Station house officer (SHO) of B-Division police station inspector Gurvinder Singh said, “Neelu had checked in the guest house, named Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Niwas, at around 10.30 pm on Sunday, with Manjit Singh Billa. At around 11am on Monday, when the guest house authorities tried to contact the duo for fulfilling the formalities of checking out, none of them responded. When hotel staff opened the room, they found Neelu dead while Billa was missing.”

“Our preliminary investigation shows that the victim was suffering from some disease and may have died due to negligence. Also, Billa, who accompanied her at the time of check-in, had left the room during wee hours on Monday, leaving her alone in the room. The postmortem of the deceased will be conducted on Tuesday and the exact cause of the death will be ascertained after the report. Efforts are being made to nab Billa,” SHO Gurvinder added.

