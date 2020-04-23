33,000 vehicles seized in a month during lockdown in Pune

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:44 IST

PUNE In a month during the lockdown to curb the spread of Sars-cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, the Pune police have seized over 33,000 vehicles.

According to police between March 23 and April 22, 10,843 cases were registered under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), 33,141 vehicles including two and four-wheelers were seized, and 36,689 warning notices were issued.

In the first few days of the lockdown, the police were issuing warning notices and confiscating keys of vehicles of lockdown violators. However, as the spread of the Sars-Cov2 virus increased, the lockdown was also intensified.

With the number of vehicle seizures going up, the places used for storage of seized vehicles are filling up fast. For example, the Shivajinagar police station, where multiple vehicles are already languishing, the newly seized vehicles are piling up. However, there is open ground around the police station which can be used if the police choose to, said police officials.

At Kondhwa police station, a patch of land near the police station is generally used for vehicles seized from vehicle thieves, traffic rule violators, or accident spots. However, the already filled-up space is now used to park vehicles which are being seized from lockdown violators.

Senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Kondhwa police station, said, “There is a ground near the traffic division. Right now that is being used.”

“We are seizing vehicles of violators for a day whenever possible and then returning them by evening, but if the vehicle is seized under a case (under Section 188 of IPC), then it has to be confiscated,” said Gaikwad.

While most of the seized vehicles are two-wheelers, there are cars also getting seized for plying on the streets without reason, said officials.

Action taken between March 23 and April 22

10,843 : cases under Section 188 of IPC

33,141: vehicles seized

36,689: notices issued

Cases reported on Wednesday

Cases under Section 188 of IPC- 510

Vehicle seized- 1073

Crpc notices issued -970

Morning walkers detained -207

Mask rule violations- 47